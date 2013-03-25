Must Be Nice: Angela Simmons Kicks It In A ‘Kini And Kisses A New Friend In The Bahamas [Photos]
Angela Simmons loves living life in front of the camera. Some stars complain about the paps always snapping them, but Angela Simmons seems to always be snapping photos of herself! The “fashion designer” daughter of Rev. Run took off for a lil vacay in the Bahamas and Miami and she made sure to keep her followers up to date on Twitter, Instagram and Mobli.
Hit the flip for some lovely views of the beach and Ang’s backs.
She definitely has some serious rumpshaker action going on.
Angela and her homegirl enjoyed a golf cart ride out on their first night in paradise.
Told y’all Angela was kissing a new friend in the Bahamas
Extreme closeups… these must be for her boo or something.
Miami Nights…
Well dayuuum girl, she showed us so much we almost felt like we went on the trip with her. Do you think Angela is doing too much self-exposure or is it just what it takes to build the kind of following she’s been hoping for? Angela has also been hard at work on her new website Angelaiam.com which she has been promoting heavily on Twitter. Do you think she shared all those bikini shots in hopes of getting more hits for her website? Or is she just another social media attention slore?
