Brooklyn Babe: Blue Ivy Spotted Rockin’ Pig Tails And Timbs While Out To Lunch With Mommy Bey In NYC

Beyonce And Blue Ivy Have Lunch In NYC
Blue Ivy might be a spitting image of her mother as a child, but she most certainly seems to have her daddy’s swag already.
Mommy Bey was spotted toting her
little silver spoon Carter kid through the NYC streets over the weekend with Blue dressed in a camoflage hoodie and tiny timbs while leaving Buttermilk Channel resturant in Brooklyn after a few fans snapped a pic of their mommy-daughter dining date.
Blue Ivy sure is getting big! Maybe Bey Bey has Blue and Hov on the same Hamburger Helper diet.
Hit the flip for the latest candid of Beysus doing
the most what she does best…
Mrs. Carter also recently shared this photo of her ridin’ around and gettin’ it in the Big Apple. Apparently even the cab drivers have to bow down…
