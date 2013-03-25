Who Looked More Bangin? Hoy En Mi Gente Couples Edition



J.Lo., Casper Smart, Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza attended Muhammad Ali’s “Celebrity Fight Night” in Phoenix

A handful of Hollyweirders headed out to Phoenix, AZ over the weekend to attend Muhammad Ali’s “Celebrity Fight Night” event held at the JW Marriot Dessert Ridge Resort & Spa.

Among the crowd were Bronx-born banger J.Lo and her cougar cub Casper Smart, along with man-candy Mario Lopez and his new wifey Courtney Mazza.

Both caliente couples stepped out in style, but what we’d like to knows is: who looked more bangin?

