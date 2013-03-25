Who Looked More Bangin? Hoy En Mi Gente Couples Edition
J.Lo., Casper Smart, Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza attended Muhammad Ali’s “Celebrity Fight Night” in Phoenix
Jennifer Lopez, Casper Smart, Mario Lopez, Courtney Mazza
A handful of Hollyweirders headed out to Phoenix, AZ over the weekend to attend Muhammad Ali’s “Celebrity Fight Night” event held at the JW Marriot Dessert Ridge Resort & Spa.
Among the crowd were Bronx-born banger J.Lo and her cougar cub Casper Smart, along with man-candy Mario Lopez and his new wifey Courtney Mazza.
Both caliente couples stepped out in style, but what we’d like to knows is: who looked more bangin?
