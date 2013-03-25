Poor Thang: Mathew Knowles Talks “Incredibly Painful” Split With Beyoncé But Insists He Wasn’t Axed, “We Both Let Each Other Go”

When the checks stop coming in… Guess the whole code of silence no longer applies! Beysus’ Dad Mathew Knowles did a new interview this weekend talking about the hard knock life he’s had since Camel took his spot.

Via the UK Sun:

BEYONCE’S dad has talked for the first time about the bitter rift with his famous daughter – admitting he is devastated at being pushed out of her life.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Mathew Knowles also hits back at claims he mismanaged the singer’s finances when he was in charge of her career.

Although he insists the decision to go their separate ways was mutual, Mathew, 61, is hurt that Beyonce has cut him out of her life.

It is believed he is yet to meet his 14-month-old granddaughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s child with rapper husband Jay-Z.

Mathew says: “I’ve never revealed this much in an interview before.

“Normally I hate to talk about anything personal, but it would be a lie if I did not say it has been difficult.

“It was hard for me to let her go — it was hard for both of us to let each other go. And let’s be clear on that. She didn’t let me go, we both let each other go. That’s a big difference.”

Speaking from his office in Houston, Texas, he adds: “This was not a normal ending of a business agreement. This was a dad and a daughter and it was incredibly painful and it had some difficulties.

“But I try to always have a positive mind about things and you got to do it the right way.”