Difficult Diva Barbie: Nicki Minaj In Hot Water With American Idol Producers For Running On CPT Time And Rudely Snubbing Contestants

Is Nicki Minaj about to be fired?

Via RadarOnline reports:

When Nicki Minaj was late for American Idol‘s live show last week it wasn’t the first time because a show insider exclusively tells RadarOnline.com that the rapper has been routinely late since filming of the show began.

“Nicki has ALWAYS been late. Even back during the audition phases she showed up anywhere from an hour or two past call time, pushing all of the auditions back and angering the other judges,” the source revealed.

“Not only was she always late, but she always had a huge entourage with her and was rude to the contestants and their families, refusing to talk with them. And she wouldn’t allow anyone to take pictures of her, or with her.”

In fact, the source recalled an incident during the first round of Hollywood Week in which Nicki, 30, held up auditions for more than two hours!

“Hollywood week was already miserable enough because contestants had to wait in the auditorium and watch everyone audition one by one, with only an hour lunch break — but Nicki didn’t help matters,” the source exclusively told Radar.

“After the lunch break one day everyone was waiting to audition and the judges all showed up together two and a half hours late and it was because of Nicki. All of the families had to wait outside the holding room, so they didn’t know what was going on that whole time until Nicki and her entourage finally showed up. She never showed up before 11 a.m.”

The world got to see Nicki’s tardiness firsthand on March 13 when she showed up 13 minutes late to the first live show of the American Idol Top Ten — leaving host Ryan Seacrest to filibuster in her absence.