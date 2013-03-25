What The Hell?? Elderly Man’s Car Lands On Next Door Neighbor’s Roof After Brakes Fail

How in the heezy did this car end up on the roof like that???

Via CBS News:

A car wound up in an unlikely place in Glendale, Calif. after racing across a front lawn: It landed on the roof of the garage next door.

CBS Los Angeles station KCBS-TV says the elderly driver and his female passenger were able to get out of the car and weren’t hurt. The homeowner was OK, as well. The driver reportedly told police his brakes failed and he lost control of the vehicle.

A crane was employed to remove the car off the roof.