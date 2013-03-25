Bangers: Christina Milian Puts Her Big Ol’ Caramel Coated Cinnabuns On Blast For Unleash’d Magazine

CMilli unleashes her lady lumps…

Christina Milian Covers Unleash’d Magazine

Lil Latina mommy banger Christina Milian is leaving little to the imagination on the cover of next month’s issue of Unleash’d Magazine.

The YMCMB misses gets her model on and channels her inner badgal business woman in an all blue pant suit accessorized with peek-a-boo boobies.

We give this spread two thumbs up. What do you think Bossip fam?