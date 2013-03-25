Elsewhere In The World: Swedish Bus Driver Forces Black People To Ride On A Separate Bus In “Apartheid Style” Incident

Racism is alive and well…even in Sweden.

According to DailyMail UK:

Black and white people were forced to travel on separate buses in an appalling ‘apartheid’-type incident in Sweden, it has emerged. An inquiry has been launched after a bus driver put blacks, Asians and other non-whites on to one bus and all-Caucasians onto another in Stockholm.

‘It was a very unpleasant experience. It felt like we were on our way to the airport to be deported from Sweden,’ said Samer Chatila, who was not allowed on to the ‘white’ bus with his brother and friend. ‘We felt insulted, offended and discriminated against,’ added Chatila. ‘I never thought this could happen in our Sweden. ‘When we challenged the driver, he said if we did not like the system we could get off the bus.’

The incidents, which happened over two days last week, concerned journeys to a local ferry terminal, where passengers caught boats to Aland. The People Travel Group, which operates the buses, received several complaints. On Thursday director Tomas Karlsson had the driver removed from the route and will have to appear before a disciplinary board on Monday to explain his actions.