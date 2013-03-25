People Ain’t Isht: Arkansas Man Stages A Fake Sexual Assault Attack To Impress Woman He Has A Crush On

WTF is WRONG with people?!?!

Arkansas Man Stages Fake Attack To Impress Woman

Via Kait8

When Brianne Coots was attacked while walking with her friend Tyler Siegel at Craighead Forest Park Saturday evening, she said the whole situation felt very real. Region 8 News obtained the 911 call from that day. Dispatcher: 911, where is your emergency?

Coots: Hi. I’m at the Nature Center. An out-of-breath Coots tried explaining to the dispatcher what was going on. Coots: Somebody attacked me and my friend. I’m having to run.

Dispatcher: Somebody attacked you?

Coots: Yes. Please hurry.

Sounds scary enough right?

In the process of running away, Coots lost a shoe, shed her jacket to run faster and fell a few times, injuring her hip and leg. Siegel came out of the incident with a cut on his wrist and chest, supposedly from the attacker.

Waaaait a minute…

Coots told Region 8 News when Siegel, someone she’d known for years, insisted they meet in person to talk, she didn’t think much of it. “When we got out here, he wasn’t really even talking that much,” Coots said. “None of this really clicked to me until afterwards.” Didn’t click that something, whether it was the way Siegel was acting, the attack itself or the wounds Siegel sported after allegedly fighting off the knife-wielding assailant, wasn’t right. “And sure enough, the whole thing had been set up,” Coots said. “I was completely just infuriated when I found out about it.” Infuriated that it was all set up in order to impress her. “You buy people flowers. You don’t stage a fake rape attack scene.” After fessing up to police, Siegel fessed up to Coots. “He felt like he had to impress me somehow. And I just told him how I didn’t feel we needed to be talking…anymore…at all after that.”

Good girl. Hey Tyler, you’re an a$$hole and a lame…at the same damn time.