In Young & Wild White Folks News: Liam Hemsworth’s Friends Want Him To Kick “Make-It-Clap-Miley” Cyrus To The Curb

via Hollyscoop

Liam Hemsworth’s friends want him to break up with Miley Cyrus. High-fives all around for Liam Hemsworth’s friends.

“Liam is fed up of Miley’s brattish behavior. She always needs to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun.

Not only do his friends want him to dump Miley, but his parents “thought they were too young to get married anyway. [His parents] are very normal and not showbiz at all.”

A source [also] told Us Weekly that “Liam’s friends suggested he end things.”