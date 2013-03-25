In Young & Wild White Folks News: Liam Hemsworth’s Friends Want Him To Kick “Make-It-Clap-Miley” Cyrus To The Curb
Hi haterssss….
Liam Hemsworth’s Friends Want Him To Dump Miley Cyrus
via Hollyscoop
Liam Hemsworth’s friends want him to break up with Miley Cyrus. High-fives all around for Liam Hemsworth’s friends.
“Liam is fed up of Miley’s brattish behavior. She always needs to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun.
Not only do his friends want him to dump Miley, but his parents “thought they were too young to get married anyway. [His parents] are very normal and not showbiz at all.”
A source [also] told Us Weekly that “Liam’s friends suggested he end things.”
On the flipside, there’s also word on the street that Miley and her boo-thang are doing just fine and are still getting ready to
dougie take that trip down the aisle together.
Hopefully for Miley, the latter is true. A lil twerk never hurt anybody.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.