ChitChatter: Backup Dancer Talks Trash About Nicki Minaj, Says J.Lo Is Insecure But Calls Illuminati BeyBey “An Angel”

Wow… These dancers are some real beyotches.

A PERTH back-up dancer has lifted the lid on the diva antics of mega pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj.

But 25-year-old Beechboro girl Sarah Burns says Beyonce, with whom she is about to go on a world tour, is an angel.

“I’ve worked with a lot of artists and you can sense their personality in the first two minutes,” the Lockridge Senior High School graduate said.

Burns said she found Lopez to be very insecure when she worked with her on the set of her latest film clip Dance Again.

“She’s so insecure about herself,” Burns said.

“And that’s why she has eight guys on tour and only two girls.”

Burns said it was clear that J-Lo hated competition.

“I was like, ‘Has she got a staring problem?’. I just didn’t understand it,” she said.

“And you know, as a woman you can kind of sense that. Well, I can, anyway.

“And I’ve heard from other people that J-Lo doesn’t really like a lot of competition.”

Burns said she arrived at an audition for Nicki Minaj to find the rapper “cussing” and being obnoxious.

“Some of us (dancers) even left the audition because we were like, ‘We don’t even want to work for you, it’s not even that big and you’re not all that’.

“She’s obviously very particular with her look and I think maybe one white girl went on tour with her.”

In contrast, Burns says Beyonce is humble, grounded and not afraid to have successful and beautiful women around her.

She says the star is always surrounded by family, whether it be her mother, Betina, who designs all the costumes, her one-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, or her husband Jay-Z, who often drops in at rehearsals. And she said Beyonce and her husband looked very much in love.

“They look at each other with big smiles, and cuddles and all that stuff,” she said. “It’s very sweet to see them together.”

Growing up in Beechboro, Burns never dreamt that one day she’d be gyrating alongside superstar Beyonce at the Super Bowl in the US in front of more than 100 million worldwide viewers.

She is now with Beyonce in New York, where she is preparing for a 59-date world tour, which kicks off in Belgrade on April 15.

Since moving to Los Angeles three years ago, Burns has also danced alongside Usher and Marc Anthony at the American Music Awards and performed with Beyonce for President Barack Obama in Atlantic City.

Burns said performing with Beyonce last month at the Super Bowl, the third most-watched TV show of all time, made her feel like she was a part of history.

Two weeks later, Burns learnt she was one of only eight female dancers who would be joining Beyonce on her world tour.

“I was in my apartment and I literally screamed out loud,” she said, before leaving LA the next day for rehearsals in New York.