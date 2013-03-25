Bill Gates Is Offering $100,000 To Anyone Who Can Create A New Condom That Significantly Preserves Or Enhances Pleasure

Bill Gates wants guys to strap those jimmy hats on extra tight, so much that he’s willing to pay $100,000 to ANYONE who can make a better version where the sex is good for both parties…

Via Washington Times:

Technology mogul Bill Gates is offering a grant of $100,000 to anyone who can reinvent the condom to make it less of a mood killer. The grant will be offered through the Grand Challenges in Global Health Program and seeks an inventor of the “Next Generation Condom that significantly preserves or enhances pleasure, in order to improve uptake and regular use.”

“The primary drawback from the male perspective is that condoms decrease pleasure as compared to no condom, creating a trade-off that many men find unacceptable, particularly given that the decisions about use must be made just prior to intercourse. Is it possible to develop a product without this stigma, or better, one that is felt to enhance pleasure?” the grant reads.

“Additional concepts that might increase [condom usage] uptake include attributes that increase ease-of-use for male and female condoms, for example better packaging or designs that are easier to properly apply. In addition, attributes that address and overcome cultural barriers are also desired,” it continues. Anyone from students to scientists to entrepreneurs can apply for the next-gen condom grant, and they must provide a “testable hypothesis.”