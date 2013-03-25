Question Of The Day: Is Pope Francis Really “Latino” If Both Of His Parents Are From Italy???

So Pope Francis might not be considered Latino after all???

According to Fox News:

Pope Francis is being hailed as the “first Latino pope.” He’s a native Spanish speaker born and raised in the South American nation of Argentina. But for some Latinos in the United States, there’s a catch: The pope’s parents were born in Italy.

This European heritage is reviving debate in the United States about what makes someone Latino. There’s no doubt that Pope Francis is Latin American. And he’s certainly an inspiration to Spanish-speaking Catholics around the world. Yet in some

eyes, that does not mean “Latino.”

These views seem to be in the minority. But they have become part of the conversation in the United States as the Latino world considers this unique moment. The discussion indicates just how much Pope Francis means to Catholic Latinos around the world.