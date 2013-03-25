Michael Jordan And Lil Cuban Bride-To-Be’s Wedding Invitations Include Vow Of Silence To Keep Guests From Spilling The Beans

Hush up!

Via SunTimes reports:

When people send out wedding invitations, they may include a card indicating nearby accommodations, or ask guests for reception menu choices like beef, chicken or fish.

The invites received by good friends of Michael Jordan and his fiancée Yvette Prieto were a sign of the times, reflecting the privacy-bashing world in which today’s celebrities live.

The Jordan-Prieto invitation for their April 27 black-tie celebration in Palm Beach, Fla., also included an instruction card telling guests not to share any details, plus a request not to talk to the press — or family members or friends, who just might blab to the media.

Guests also were told to leave at home all cameras and cellphones, lest they be used for taking photos.

Not surprisingly, Jordan required his bride-to-be to sign a prenuptial agreement — said to carefully protect the NBA legend’s estimated $650 million fortune.

Should they divorce, Prieto reportedly will receive $1 million for every year they stayed married, and if the marriage lasts 10 years, that payout will jump to $5 million for every year they stayed together. That’s certainly a fraction of the amount Jordan paid his first wife. According to various reports, Jordan’s 2006 divorce from Juanita Vanoy Jordan handed her an estimated $168 million settlement.