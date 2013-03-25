Here We Go Again: RihRih Warned To Slow Down Party Lifestyle Or Be Forced To Cancel Tour

Forget about pouring it up… This ho needs to sit down! Rihanna is being cautioned by doctors to slow down her party girl lifestyle or face being sidelined from her world tour.

Via UK’s The Sun:

Rihanna has reportedly been advised to make some “serious lifestyle changes” if she wants to fulfil her touring commitments.

Doctors have apparently expressed fears for her wellbeing after she fell ill with laryngitis and was forced to axe two dates on her Diamonds World Tour.

It’s claimed Rihanna has been told that she won’t be able to sustain the level she’s currently operating at if she doesn’t ease up on the partying front.

And the chart-topper is reportedly taking steps to get back to full health.

A source said: “Rihanna’s illness was so severe that doctors warned it could take months for her to fully recover – there were worries that she’d have to cancel her entire tour.

“She was forced to cancel two of her Diamonds dates in Baltimore and Boston after coming down with laryngitis.

“She has since resumed the tour and promised to reschedule the cancelled shows.

“They’ve told her that she needs to make some serious lifestyle changes, or risk this happening again.

“This has given her a scare. But Rihanna knows it’s partly self-inflicted.

“She loves to smoke, drink and stay up late. Her body was bound to need a break at some point.

“She’s now on a mission to start looking after herself.”

Insiders also claim that Rihanna recognises her relationship with Chris Brown isn’t having a positive influence on her.

The source added: “RiRi’s received death threats, verbal attacks and has fallen out with some of her best friends recently, including Katy Perry.

“This has taken a huge emotional toll.”