Family Full Of Scum: George Zimmerman’s Brother Robert Compares Trayvon Martin To Teen Who Shot Baby In The Face And Says Society Is Right To Label Black People As “Risky”

Robert Zimmerman Compares Trayvon Martin To Teen Baby Killer

Brother of self-appointed neighborhood watchdog George Zimmerman, who shot and killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin a little over a year ago, is still trolling Twitter in desperate attempts to gain support for his scumbag sibling, who is finally headed to trial in a few months to face the music for his unwarranted actions.

While it’s no secret that members of Zimmerman’s family and defense team will stop at nothing to paint the slain 17-year-old Martin as a street thug who left triggerman Zimmerman no other choice but the shoot him, Robert Zimmerman may have just reached ‘scum of the century’ level with his latest social media stunt.

George Zimmerman’s family has repeatedly spoken out in his defense against his portrayal as a villain in the media. But Zimmerman’s brother, Robert Zimmerman Jr., has created a bit of a firestorm on Twitter with his bizarre defense on behalf of his sibling, comparing Trayvon Martin to an alleged killer. Robert Zimmerman took to the social network on Sunday, sharing a photo of De’Marquis Elkins, a teen charged with the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old in Georgia, and Trayvon Martin flipping the middle finger.

As if this picture wasn’t insulting enough to the family of Trayvon, Zimmerman #2 then went on to imply that both cases are prime examples of why society finds “blacks” to be risky.

After inevitably starting a conversation around the post, Zimmerman responded to a tweet, challenging the liberal media’s coverage of his brother’s case and questioning why society thinks “blacks mightB risky.”

The fact of the matter is this: If Zimmerman, his defense team, his family, and anyone else riding for him really had a solid case, they wouldn’t need to vilify this young man and his memory to prove their point.

Do you think Robert Zimmerman has a point in implying that the liberal media often paints a one-sided picture when it comes to young black men and how they are depicted?