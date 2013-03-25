What The Hell? New Reality Show Casting For Reincarnated Children

A new reality show producer out of lala land is looking for young children who claim to have had past life experiences.

via Huffington Post

The future of reality TV could be kids who think they’ve had past lives.

A Los Angeles production company is currently holding a nationwide casting call for children who claim to have, or have had, past life memories for a new reality series, “Ghost Inside My Child,” scheduled to air on the Bio Channel later this year.

A pilot episode of the series aired a few months ago, with three kids who had gone through various steps of recovering memories of their alleged past lives.

Now, producers Joke Fincioen and Biagio Messina — who are married to each other — are looking for other families with kids who, as the request states, “have inexplicable memories and experiences of another life.”

“We were pregnant at the time when the idea first came to us,” Fincioen told The Huffington Post. “We thought what would we do if this happened with our daughter? It really was a phenomenon. We wanted to tell these parents’ stories without trying to prove or disprove them.”