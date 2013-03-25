On Instagram Straight Flexing: Dead Beat Dad Busted For Not Paying Child Support After Posting Facebook Money Photos

SMH!!!!!!!!!!!!

Via HuffPo reports:

Christopher Robinson may have to pick that money off the floor and give it to his ex after cops used his Facebook photos of him posing with cash to bust him for allegedly failing to pay child support.

ABC News reports that the Milwaukee man is charged with three felony counts of failure to support his 3-year-old child, after he allegedly didn’t make a single monthly child support payment for three years. He was supposed to pony up $150 a month.

“What we do in these types of cases is we try to find out from other family members whether there is other information we may not be able to know about,” Milwaukee County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern told ABCNews.com.

Lovern told WDJT his office often uses Facebook to build cases against suspected child support scofflaws.

“It’s a great investigative tool for us because it gives us a glimpse into their real lives that our targets may be living,” Lovern said.