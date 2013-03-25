Artist Jay Shells Turns Classic Rap Lyrics Into Street Signs [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Street artist and graphic designer Jason “Jay Shells” Shelowitz has been making a name for himself in the art world for his bold images and political statements. With his latest project, Shells is bombing the city using the clever angle of crafting street signs with rap lyrics and placing them at the actual location that inspired the lines…. Continue
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.