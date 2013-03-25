Winning Cures All?? Nike Rides Dirty Dog Tiger Woods Bozack Now That He Has Officially Been Ranked The #1 Golfer In The World

Uhhh, congratulations?

According to TMZ reports:

Forget about the philandering and the lying — none of that matters anymore … because Tiger Woods is #1 again!!!

Woods took home the title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational today, which officially makes him the top ranked golfer in the world. He has not held that title since October, 2010 … just a month before he … well, you remember.

Nike would have you think reclaiming his throne erases the last few years, having posted the new ad on its Facebook page.