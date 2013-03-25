Winning Cures All?? Nike Rides Dirty Dog Tiger Woods Bozack Now That He Has Officially Been Ranked The #1 Golfer In The World
Uhhh, congratulations?
Nike Posts New Tiger Woods Ad On Their Facebook Page
According to TMZ reports:
Forget about the philandering and the lying — none of that matters anymore … because Tiger Woods is #1 again!!!
Woods took home the title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational today, which officially makes him the top ranked golfer in the world. He has not held that title since October, 2010 … just a month before he … well, you remember.
Nike would have you think reclaiming his throne erases the last few years, having posted the new ad on its Facebook page.
We’ve seen several publicly humiliated athletes and entertainers return to glory after a dominating performance or winning a championship. Ray Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Bro-…well, Breezy not so much. But hell, R.Kelly is STILL putting out music that people love and he ALLEGEDLY drained his main vein on a young girl’s face.
Only in America.
Is this a bad message to send children that all you have to do is win, or be good at your job and all of your sins and transgressions will be absolved?
Image via Facebook
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.