John Hopkins Students Petition To Ban Dr. Ben Carson From Commencement For Comparing Gay Marriage To Human-Animal Sex

Students are stepping in and speaking out about Dr. Ben Carson’s controversial comments

College students at John Hopkins University are joining forces to campaign against anti-gay political pundit Dr. Ben Carson speaking at the University commencement ceremony following comments made earlier this week in which Carson compared gay marriage to human-animal sex.

via Fox News

Johns Hopkins students are campaigning to have Dr. Ben Carson pulled from this year’s commencement speaker line-up in response to comments made about gay marriage.

Carson has since said he apologizes for having offended anyone and indicated he might withdraw from the commencement role, though he says his words are being misconstrued.

Carson, who rocketed to political fame after criticizing President Obama’s policies during the National Prayer Breakfast,made the gay marriage comments on Fox News Tuesday night.

Host Sean Hannity asked Carson his opinion on same-sex marriage, given the Supreme Court’s consideration of two gay marriage cases this week.

“Marriage is between a man and a woman,” Carson said. “It’s a well-established, fundamental pillar of society and no group, be they gays, be they NAMBLA, be they people who believe in [human-animal sex]– it doesn’t matter what they are, they don’t get to change the definition.”

Students accused Carson of effectively comparing “gay relationships with [pedo-files] and [human-animal sex].”