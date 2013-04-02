“RHOA” Scandal: Phaedra Park’s Husband Apollo Accused Of Taking Co-Ed To The Mo-Tel, Ho-Tel, Holiday Inn! [Receipt Inside]

Poor Phaedra! It seems that Apollo’s dirty dog deeds are finally being revealed.

Via Rhymes With Snitch:

Hi, ..I am a 20yr.old college student and I was in town on leisure travel when I meet no other than (Apollo Nida) on Oct. 24,2012. In addition, he had just made his way back in town from LA from a modeling job. We meet at Twist resturant on Peachtree st. We began talkin and had a few drinks, then we decided to get a hotel an relax, but on the way to the hotel Apollo told me we was unhappyly married. I asked him why he didnt have on his ring but he informed me that him and his wife was separated and was very unhappy in the relationship. So by the end of the night we ended up at the Holiday Inn hotel, and enjoyed a night of hot passion, but adultery to most.

p.s I have also attached a copy of the receipt …

Thanks

Well damn, the proof is in the pudding… Check that receipt out below:

Is that enough evidence for you? Do you believe ol’ girl? Would Apollo really cheat on Phaedra after she married him despite his convict past? We say… Probably so.

Then again, Apollo and Phaedra were rumored to be headed toward divorce last year.