On The Come Up: Exonerated Sexual Abuser Brian Banks Signs NFL Contract With The Atlanta Falcons!
Via CBSSports
Brian Banks said signing with the Atlanta Falcons is his second-biggest accomplishment.
The biggest was Banks’ exoneration of rape charges one year ago.
Banks, 27, signed with the Falcons on Wednesday, giving him an opportunity he said he did not believe would be possible when he spent five years in prison and five years on probation following his conviction of rape and kidnapping charges a decade ago.
“I felt at the time in order for me to exit prison with a sane mind and be able to just function as a person I had to let go of certain dreams and goals I once held in life, football being one of them,” Banks said.
Banks said he “couldn’t have asked for a better place to be” than with the Falcons.
“I can’t believe this is happening,” he said. “It’s surreal.”
Said Brian about his conversation with Falcons coach Mike Smith:
“I had a really amazing one-on-one conversation with him,” Banks said. “He congratulated me and said he was happy for me to be here but this was just the beginning of a long road to making that next step and making that 53-man roster. We both agreed that I don’t expect any handouts or any favoritism. I’m here to work like everybody else and the result of my hard work will be whatever they deem necessary.
“All I can do is my best and however the turnout will be, I thank God for the opportunity.”
It’s good to see this young brother get a chance to live his dream and provide for his family.
Image via AP
