This Broad Needs More People: Woman Caught On Tape Throwing Her Baby On Bus Denies Incident…”I Didn’t Toss My Baby. I Set Her Down!”

Remember that ain’t isht mother who was caught on tape throwing her baby in a bus fight in Connecticut?? Well apparently she is denying it happened (even after we all saw her do it)…

Via NBC News:

A mother caught on cell phone video apparently throwing her baby across the aisle of a bus, prompting a police investigation, says she didn’t do it. “I didn’t toss my baby. I set her down,” said the woman when NBC Connecticut confronted her at her Hartford home. The startling scene was caught on tape by a concerned passenger during a bus ride on Albany Avenue Wednesday morning. It’s since gone viral with internet postings on YouTube, Facebook, and elsewhere.

The two minute video shows a woman screaming obscenities at another passenger, as her baby sits on her lap at times holding her little ears.

The woman repeatedly asks other passengers to take her child so she can fight the woman. “I will thrash you. Somebody grab my baby. I’m going to beat the… of you on this bus,” she’s heard saying in the video. Then, it gets worse. The woman is seen throwing the baby across the aisle into the arms of another passenger. Then, she heads up front and gets into a fist fight.

When NBC Connecticut arrived at her home Friday night, police and child welfare workers were inside talking to her. After they left, we knocked on the door and the woman answered. When asked if she had any comment on the situation, the woman said, “No. Connecticut Transit, get the full video. I didn’t toss my baby. Get the full video.” She then closed the door, only to open it once again.

“I never tossed my baby,” she said. “Get the full video from Connecticut Transit. I didn’t toss my baby. I set her down.” The video was so shocking that an NBC Connecticut viewer brought it to our attention. We asked Hartford police if they knew about it, and they launched an investigation.

Hartford police have not filed any charges in the case. As part of their ongoing investigation, they’re reviewing a second cell phone video from a different angle. The camera on board the bus was not working at the time of the incident, so there is no surveillance video available from CT Transit.