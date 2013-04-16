Pimp Down: Man Charged With Bigamy After Facebook Reveals That He’s Married To Two Women

“You know it’s hard out here for a piiiiimp..”

A Washington state man got put on Facebook blast recently when the social networking site recommended that the two women become “friends.”

via CBS News

A Washington state corrections officer has been charged with bigamy after Facebook discovered two women were connected to him and suggested they might want to “friend.”

Prosecutors in Pierce County say Alan L. O’Neill married a woman in 2001, moved out in 2009, changed his name and remarried without divorcing wife No. 1.

Wife No. 1 found out about Wife No. 2 when Facebook detected their connection to O’Neill and suggested the friendship connection.

The News Tribune reports O’Neill was placed on administrative leave after prosecutors charged him Thursday.