Making It Rain On Them Hoes: “Real Housewives’ Of Atlanta’s” Resident Rich Beyotch Nene Leakes Gets A Wedding Show Spinoff

It’s starting to feel like an old episode of “Oprah” out here these days…”And YOU get a show! And YOU get a show! And YOU get a show!” Long story short, Nene Leakes now has her own show — this time about her remarrying ex-hubby Geritol Gregg.

Via US Weekly reports:

NeNe Leakes is unstoppable! Like Bethenny Frankel and Kim Zolciak before her, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and New Normal actress, 45, has landed her own Bravo reality spinoff series in honor of her upcoming nuptials. Debuting this fall, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding will follow NeNe as she gears up to marry — again! — ex-husband Gregg Leakes.

As fans of RHOA know, NeNe and Gregg, 58, divorced back in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. The couple share son Brentt, 13, and initially parted ways after Gregg claimed “fame got to her head,” and that he invested $300,000 in NeNe’s fledgling acting career. They reconciled, and announced their engagement back in January.

In I Dream of NeNe, cameras will follow the over-the-top housewife as she works with — and butts heads with — celebrity wedding planner Tiffany Cook. Bridal party members, according to a press release, will include castmate Cynthia Bailey and controversial featured guest star Marlo Hampton.

NeNe also strives to bury the hatchet with Gregg’s children from previous relationships — and with her own, estranged father, Curtis. It’s the third wedding-inspired housewife spinoff from Bravo. Bethenny Frankel broke away from Real Housewives of New York with her series Bethenny Getting Married, which eventually morphed into Bethenny Ever After. (She and husband Jason Hoppy have since filed for divorce.) NeNe’s on-again, off-again RHOA pal Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann also starred in a similar show, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding. Now called Don’t Be Tardy, the series’ second season debuted earlier this week.