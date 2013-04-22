“Duck Dynasty” Star Gives His Testimony About Biracial Adoption And Says Most Criticism He Gets Is From His Church [Video]

One of the stars of A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty,” Willie Robertson and his wife Korie are the proud parents of five kids, both biological and adopted. You have to watch this moving video footage of Willie talking about the adoption of their biracial son “Lil Will.”

How touching was that?

The couple runs a hunting supply business, Duck Commander in Louisiana.

Willie and Korie’s adopted son, “Lil Will,” has appeared in some episodes of the show. The couple, who have known each other since they were young children, are raising daughter Rebecca as a foster child, after having hosted her initially as an exchange student. Willie and Korie’s biological children are John Luke, Sadie, and Bella.

In Korie’s Twitter bio she calls herself the “proud wife” of Willie, and touches on their unique family situation: “Mom to four awesome kids plus a sweet exchange student who became ours. Love my big family. Thankful. God is good.”

God bless them. Just when it was starting to seem like good values were in short supply on reality TV, riiiight?