Bossip Certified Links

[StyleBlazer.com] Wal-Mart Revamps Its Beauty Department

The beauty games is well underway and Wal-Mart is the latest to make moves to secure its spot in the race. According to WWD, “the retailer’s latest [beauty] prototype began rolling out to the chain’s 4,000-plus stores earlier this year.” And with the help of Jody Pinson, who was appointed as the new head of beauty, everyone is expecting great things. [Read]

[24Wired.com] ‘Barnes and Noble Firing’ – Saturday Night Live

Kevin Hart is featured with Bobby Moynihan and Cecily Strong in this Saturday Night Live sketch set inside a Barnes & Noble. In the skit, a bookstore manager tells his employees that he’s going to have to fire someone. Two of the booksellers assume it’s them and take the opportunity to insult all of their colleagues. [Watch]

[Hiphopwired.com] Photographer Terry Richardson Shares Candid Shots Of Barack Obama

We’re not going to get enough Barack Obama news and photos over the next couple of days. Don’t fight it. Today, esteemed photographer Terry Richardson shared some candid shots of the POTUS in his studio that were taken about five years ago. [Read]

[Madamenoire.com] Dawn Robinson Says We’ll See Her New Man And ‘Very Happy Relationship’ On ‘R&B Divas: LA’

Back in February we told you that former En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson would be joining Kelly Price, Claudette Ortiz, Chante Moore, Lil Mo and Michel’le as the cast of TV One’s R&B Divas Los Angeles-based spin-off. [Read]