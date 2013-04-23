Miseducation Of Paying Yo Bills: Lauryn Hill Shuts Down Rumors She’s Facing Eviction From Mansion While Facing Prison Time For Tax Fraud

Lauryn Hill says she isn’t homeless!

Last week rumors surfaced that Lauryn Hill was facing eviction from New Jersey mansion after falling behind on her rent to the tune of a couple hundred thousand.

Via her Tumblr account:

YET ANOTHER MEDIA INACCURACY…

I’d like to set the record straight: I am not squatting, and I do not owe any money to my landlord. I have always stayed current on rent. I was raised in South Orange, which is why these allegations are not only false, but insulting. I am in talks with the town about resolving an unrelated issue, regarding how I use my home to work on my music, which has nothing to do with my financial obligations.

Won’t it be great when real journalism returns to replace inaccurate tabloid harassment.