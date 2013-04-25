Shots Fired… Again: Kenya Moore Calls Phaedra Parks A “Liar And Embarrassment To Her Family”

Kenya went in on that a**.

According to Kenya’s Bravo blog

We have seen the extreme lows of how far Phaedra is willing to stoop by what she did to NeNe, me, and Angela Stanton (the woman who claims that Phaedra was involved in insurance fraud) and anyone else who dares to cross her. She even went as far as to recruit my ex as a client and advised him to exploit himself by lying about the status of our relationship in staged radio interviews.

The nuances of her statements give it away… “They called him”. How would she know that had she not been directly communication with him? Phaedra will never be the smartest woman in the room if I’m also present. She’s obsessed with trying to hurt me but she will continue to lose that battle in perpetuity.

With her alleged illegal dealings and random and ridiculous business ventures, she is not only a proven liar, an embarrassment to her family, as well as the laughing stock of the law industry. Her vicious gratuitous retaliatory actions are never warranted, including Angela Stanton’s testimony. Are we all wrong? Judge for yourself. With that said, I wish Apollo all the best.