Hoy En Mi Gente News: Eva Longoria Says She Was A Skinny, Malnutritioned, Depressed, Caffeine Addict After Divorcing Tony Parker

Via NYPost

Eva Longoria revealed during an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz that her divorce from Tony Parker really took a toll on her well-being.

The “Desperate Housewives” star and the NBA player filed for divorce in Nov. 2011 after three years of marriage. Longoria said that the months after the split were “probably the time I got the most compliments because I was so skinny.”

“I was not eating. I was depressed. I was sad. My diet was coffee,” Longoria during an episode of “The Dr. OZ Show” that airs today.

“So people kept saying, you look amazing. Divorce agrees with you. And I was like, I don’t feel good. I have no energy,” she continued. “I didn’t know I was depressed. I mean, I knew it was a sad moment in my life, but I wouldn’t categorize myself as depressed.”

The star explained that eventually she got a blood test because she knew something was wrong. She then found out she “was just depleted of every vitamin.”

“[The doctor] said it’s as if somebody took a straw and sucked everything out of your body. You don’t have any iron, your liver’s overacting. It was like all these things were physically wrong with my body, so I had to saturate with vitamins and kind of get back on this track.”