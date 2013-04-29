Rumor Control: Shaunie O’Neal’s Young Cougar Cub Confirms He’s Still Smashing Her To Smithereens “Fawk What A Blog Say!”
Shaunie’s young tenderoni clears up rumors they broke up!
Shaunie O’Neal And Boyfriend Still Together
Last week we reported that Shaunie’s boo Marlon Yates took to his IG account to vent about an ain’t isht woman in his life. The photos have since been mysteriously deleted from Mr.Yate’s IG page but here is a refresher….
Well, it looks like Marlon has decided to act right and let everyone know he’s still with his ex-basketball wife. Hit the flip to peep the message he and Shaunie left for all the haters….
