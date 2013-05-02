Shots Fired… Again: Nicki Minaj Calls Mariah A Bitter Old Biddy On Twitter After Putting Her On Blast On TV

Turns out Nicki Minaj wasn’t done with Mariah Carey after Wednesday night’s lil spat.

Via TMZ reports:

In case you forgot … Nicki Minaj STILL HATES Mariah Carey … and moments ago, she went after the diva AGAIN … calling her a bitter old woman with no personality.

Minaj just unloaded on Twitter, following a series of heated exchanges on “American Idol” last night. During the show, Mariah spit a little trash talk Nicki’s way … and taunted her for never having a #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nicki took some shots back at Mariah on the show — at one point breaking out a cotton swab and telling Mariah to clean out her ears.

But moments ago, Nicki continued the war on Twitter … telling critics to ask themselves “Why a woman SO successful at her age, is still so INSECURE, and bitter.”

Minaj also made a reference to reports that “Idol” producers were recently looking to replace Mariah with former judge Jennifer Lopez:

“All dem #1s but JLo phone ringin? Lol. I guess having a personality, being a secure woman, and giving genuine critique still trumps that.” So far, no response from Mariah.