Hate It Or Love It??? Mariah Carey’s New Jawn “Beautiful” Featuring Miguel

New music from Mimi and Miggy? Did they kill it or spill it??

Mariah Carey Releases New Music “Beautiful” Featuring Miguel

After the “teaser” then there’s probably this…

Via HuffingtonPost

Mariah Carey is back at it, this time with a new single featuring Miguel. Called “#Beautiful,” the track made its debut on Monday morning. “#Beautiful” takes a vintage feel with a retro-inspired backtrack — give it a listen above. The majority of the song’s lyrics are sung by Miguel, with Carey adding giggles throughout the beginning of the track before singing, “I like when you run red lights / Don’t stop ’til you thrill me / Oh, how you thrill me / Always in control / How you do it, I don’t know / But I don’t care / Take me anywhere.” The 43-year-old singer will premiere the music video for “#Beautiful” on “American Idol” this coming Wednesday. Carey serves as a judge for the talent competition. The track is the first announced single off of Carey’s upcoming studio album. Due out later this year, the new record reportedly features collaborations with artists and producers such as Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, and Hit-Boy. “Wherever we go with this project, I’ve tried to keep the soul and heart in it,” Carey told Billboard about the upcoming album earlier this year. “I could say, ‘Let’s stop now.’ But that’s not who I am, and that’s not what I want this record to be. I really want the fans to love this record.”

You can check out the new track in it’s entirety below.

What do you think? Does Mariah have another hit on her hands?