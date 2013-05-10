No Love: Terrence “Baby Wipes” Howard Leaves Ex-Wife With Pennies, No Car, And A Bicycle In Divorce Settlement!
It’s hard out here for a racist ex-wife with no car
Terrence Howard Leaves Ex-Wife With Very Little In Divorce Settlement
According to TMZ reports:
The dust has FINALLY settled in Terrence Howard’s bitter divorce — a judge finalized the split this week, TMZ has learned … and the “Red Tails” actor made off like a bandit in the property settlement.
According to the divorce order obtained by TMZ, Terrence gets the lion’s share of marital property — including both houses in Pennsylvania and all 25 of his bank accounts.
And the embarrassing part … Terrence’s ex Michelle Ghent has been ordered to return the actor’s 2011 Range Rover. (She gets to keep her bike … and a BMW).
Terrence was ordered to pay Michelle $5,800 a month in spousal support for the next three years — not a huge sum for someone of Terrence’s means. Bottom line: He scored big.
You’ll recall, Michelle filed for divorce in February 2011 — a year after their wedding — and the split was nasty … with Michelle accusing Terrence of viciously beating her … and Terrence accusing her of being a disgusting racist.
Congrats Terrence, it’s been a long process but you made it out with most of your wealth intact. Oh, by the way, Jason Collins called for you…
Sidebar: You had to take ALL the bank accounts bruh?? SMH
Image via WENN
