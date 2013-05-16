Wanted! Chad “Dome-Checka” Johnson Facing Jail Time After Arrest Warrant Is Issued For Failing To Report To Probation!
Chad just can’t get right…SMH
Broward County Florida Issues Arrest Warrant For Chad Johnson Over Possible Probation Violation
According to TMZ reports:
There’s still one team interested in former NFL star Chad Johnson … the team tasked with BRINGING HIM INTO CUSTODY … ’cause he’s officially a wanted man.
TMZ has learned … a warrant has been issued for Johnson’s arrest in Broward County, Florida — stemming from his domestic violence conviction involving ex-wife Evelyn Lozada last year.
The Broward County District Attorney’s Office tells us … Johnson has failed to report to his probation officer — a violation of the terms of his probation — and on May 7, a judge issued the warrant.
Once Johnson is taken into custody — a hearing will be set to determine whether Johnson did in fact violate his probation. If he did, it could mean jail time.
Moral of the story is, When you head-butt someone, YOU’RE the one that ends up with a headache.
