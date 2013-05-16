Wanted! Chad “Dome-Checka” Johnson Facing Jail Time After Arrest Warrant Is Issued For Failing To Report To Probation!

Chad just can’t get right…SMH

According to TMZ reports:

There’s still one team interested in former NFL star Chad Johnson … the team tasked with BRINGING HIM INTO CUSTODY … ’cause he’s officially a wanted man.

TMZ has learned … a warrant has been issued for Johnson’s arrest in Broward County, Florida — stemming from his domestic violence conviction involving ex-wife Evelyn Lozada last year.

The Broward County District Attorney’s Office tells us … Johnson has failed to report to his probation officer — a violation of the terms of his probation — and on May 7, a judge issued the warrant.

Once Johnson is taken into custody — a hearing will be set to determine whether Johnson did in fact violate his probation. If he did, it could mean jail time.