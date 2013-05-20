And Another One: Mary J. Blige Hit With $3.4 Million Tax Lien From Uncle Sam!
Maybe Mary SHOULD have kept flexin’ her falsetto for fried chicken if her money was so funny.
Mary J. Blige Hit With $3.4 Million IRS Tax Lien
B-b-but wait it gets worse!
According to TMZ reports:
Mary J. Blige’s financial woes have QUADRUPLED — on top of the $900k she allegedly owes the Garden State, TMZ has learned MJB has been slapped with a $3.4 MILLION bill from Uncle Sam.
The IRS filed a federal tax lien against the Grammy winner, claiming she failed to pay all her income taxes for the years 2009 ($574,907.30), 2010 ($2,203,743.53) and 2011 ($647,604.60).
Tax bill grand total: $3,426,255.43. Translation: A LOT OF FREAKING MONEY.
Of course, the IRS needs to get in line … the State of NJ says MJB still owes $901,769.65 in back taxes. Blige is being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $2.2 million bank loan and her charity is facing a lawsuit that claims it took out a $250k loan and never paid it back.
Mary, we’re not sure if anyone around you will keep it 100, so we’ll do it for ’em. If you don’t have Uncle Sam’s money in a New York minute, you goin’ to jail.
Image via WENN
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.