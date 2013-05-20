And Another One: Mary J. Blige Hit With $3.4 Million Tax Lien From Uncle Sam!

Maybe Mary SHOULD have kept flexin’ her falsetto for fried chicken if her money was so funny.

B-b-but wait it gets worse!

According to TMZ reports:

Mary J. Blige’s financial woes have QUADRUPLED — on top of the $900k she allegedly owes the Garden State, TMZ has learned MJB has been slapped with a $3.4 MILLION bill from Uncle Sam.

The IRS filed a federal tax lien against the Grammy winner, claiming she failed to pay all her income taxes for the years 2009 ($574,907.30), 2010 ($2,203,743.53) and 2011 ($647,604.60).

Tax bill grand total: $3,426,255.43. Translation: A LOT OF FREAKING MONEY.

Of course, the IRS needs to get in line … the State of NJ says MJB still owes $901,769.65 in back taxes. Blige is being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $2.2 million bank loan and her charity is facing a lawsuit that claims it took out a $250k loan and never paid it back.