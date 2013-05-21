Somebody Getting Fired: American Idol Has Lowest Finale Ratings In The Show’s History

You saw this coming, between Mariah and Nicki’s bickering the show has gone downhill.

American Idol Has Lowest Ratings Ever

According to Rhymes With Snitch

The American Idol Season Finale drew the lowest ratings for a finale in American Idol history. Somebody’s getting fired… The American Idol season finale pulled in a pitful 13.61 million viewers last week. In comparison Last years finale pulled in 21.49 million. In years past the season finale regularly drew more than 30 million viewers.

Oh well it had a good run. On to the next one.