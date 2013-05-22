SMH! Woman Killed By Her Husband During 911 Call After Police Took An Hour To Respond Because They ‘Stopped To Get Some Water’ On The Way Over



This is a damn shame….

Woman Killed By Husband During 911 Call While Police Stopped For Water

A Dallas family left to mourn the death of a woman who was killed in a domestic violence attack at the hands of her husband as she sat on the phone with 911 operator is outraged and looking to take legal action.

The woman’s family says Dallas police officers take much longer to respond to 911 calls in black neighborhoods and they believe their lack of urgency in responding was ultimately responsible for the death of their family member.

via The Grio

When Deanna Cook placed a frantic call to 9/11 last August 17th, her attacker — reportedly her ex-husband — could be heard in the background saying “I’m gonna kill you.” But 9 minutes into the call, despite Deanna’s shrieks, no police officer had come. In fact, it took nearly an hour for Dallas police to arrive at her home, after the officers reportedly stopped for water at a local 7-Eleven store on their way to the house. Now, Cook’s family is taking legal action against the city of Dallas and its police department, which they say treats 9/11 calls from predominantly black neighborhoods differently than calls from affluent or predominantly white neighborhoods.

And the Cook family decries what they call a lack of police urgency in cases of domestic violence. The Dallas mayor denies the family’s allegations, but there’s no denying the tragedy of the family’s loss.

This is just ridiculous! We’ll keep you posted on this case as the family rightfully continues to move forward with legal action against the city.

