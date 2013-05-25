Ho Sit Down: Murderous Almost-Bride Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Stabbing Fiance To Death On Wedding Day!

The chickens have finally come home to roost.

We reported on the Na Cola Franklin’s matrimony-dom murder last year and now we know how she will spend the rest of her days…

Via NYDailyNews

It was supposed to be her special day.

But a bride-to-be who stabbed her fiancé in the heart just hours before they walked down the aisle has now been convicted of his murder.

Na Cola Franklin, 32, was found guilty on Thursday by a jury in Allentown, Pa. of fatally plunging the blade into 36-year-old Billy Brewster’s chest.

She was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole.

The couple were arguing at 2 a.m. on the day of their nuptials — Aug. 11, 2012 — after Brewster returned to their Whitehall Township apartment drunk.

He’d been out for an impromptu bachelor party.

Franklin’s defense attorneys said she was attacked first by her fiancé, who then tried to run off with their 9-month-old son.

She grabbed a knife to protect her child and stabbed Brewster in self-defense.

But prosecutors and witnesses claimed neither Franklin nor her child were in any danger, and the attack was unprovoked.

Cops arrived and found Brewster, who’d crawled to the outdoor landing of the home, bleeding from his chest.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital but pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m.

The jury deliberated for just three hours before returning a guilty verdict,