Rocko Locked Up for Whooping Some Poor Lady’s A*s

Damn, Monica’s babydaddy, Rocko, was jailed this week:

Rocko Hill, rapper and father of R&B singer Monica’s children, has been jailed according to Atlanta area sources. Hill, best known for the hit single “Umma Do Me,” plead ‘no contest’ to battery charges after he was accused of striking a woman at an Atlanta area nightclub. According to WSBTV, Hill pulled a woman’s hair and struck her in the face at a local nightclub in Feb. 2007. Authorities say the woman sustained injuries to her face and eye, including a swollen, black-eye and broken blood vessels within the eye. Hill was ordered to spend 48 hours behind bars in addition to both completing an unspecified amount of community service hours and 12 months of probation Monday.