Do You Mind If I Stroke Me Uuuup: Teenager Sues United Airlines For Allowing Male Passenger To Whip Out His Wang And Play With It In Front Of Her



Today in sicko scumbag news…

United Airlines is facing lawsuit woes after a peen palming-assenger thought it appropriate to pleasure himself on a flight while sitting next to a 17-year-old girl.

via TMZ

United Airlines has just been accused of allowing a male passenger to [stroke his wang] next to a 17-year-old girl on board one of its flights last year.

Monica Amestoy — now 18 — has filed a lawsuit against UA.

According to Amestoy, represented by Gloria Allred, a male passenger seated across the aisle from her exposed his [manmeat] to her during the flight … and played with it.

Amestoy says she complained to a flight attendant multiple times — and the flight attendant did nothing to stop the man from continuing his behavior … she wasn’t moved, and the passenger wasn’t addressed in any way.

Amestoy says the man briefly stopped while the flight attendant was nearby, but quickly resumed once the flight attendant left.

According to Allred, the man in question has since been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted in connection with the alleged crime. Allred says the man has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.