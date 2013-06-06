Hate It Or Love It?!? Jay Z, Justin Timberfake, Nas And Timbaland Spotted In The Studio Working On New Music Together
Well damn! Yeezy is about to be mad…
Jay Z, Justin TImberlake, Nas And Timbaland Working On New Music
Via Billboard reports:
If there was a competition for hip hop collaborations, then this would surely be the “Dream Team” — Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Nas and Timbaland.
The foursome have been snapped together in the studio, and they’re seemingly in good spirits as they pour over some tunes.
The well-connected Lenny S—aka the “Kodak Man” – shared the photo to the 44,000-plus followers of his “Kodaklens” Instagram page. His caption reads: “JAY x JT x NAS x TIMBO Rat Pack shit. For some this is “Work”… For us it’s just Fun. #RocNation”
Quite what the fruits of those “fun” sessions sound like is the big unanswered question.
No one room should have all that power! Are you looking forward to music from these titans of tunes??
