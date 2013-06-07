Birds Of A Feather: Jackie Christie Defends “Basketball Wives L.A.” Co-Star “Draya Is A Good Parent!”
Takes one to know one, riiiiiiiiight? Draya is receiving support from one of her “Basketball Wives: LA” costars” after enduring the wrath of Twitter during her “106 and Park” appearance this week.
During an interview with CocoaFab this week Jackie Christie came to Draya’s defense:
“You know, it’s unfortunate and I feel really sorry. Knowing Draya personally, I adore her. People say I bullied her and it was never that. I’ve always looked at her like a little sister. I learn from her just like she learns from me,” she says of her controversial costar.
“Draya is a good parent. She really is and it’s unfortunate that stuff that was put on the internet is haunting her now. Draya loves her baby and she’s a great mom. She’s working hard and trying to make a living just like everyone else and I definitely support her.“
Can Jackie really talk though? Remember all the flack she got for mistreating her oldest daughter on last season of BBWLA?
Nice of her to support tho! Hit the flip to find out if Jackie is getting along with former rival Laura Govan these days.
“The issue I had last season with Laura, I’ve forgiven her and moved on,” she says. “There are a few cast mates that I hang out with, but I don’t have any grudges against any of them.”
Jackie also sounds as if she won’t be returning to VH1’s “BBWLA” (if the show returns, that is)…
“I can’t really talk about Basketball Wives. I will let VH1 announce whatever they are gonna announce. But if in the event there is another show in the future I will definitely be a part of it. I love it and I love working with VH1 and the girls–some of the girls.”
Still Jackie is hoping to make a return to TV:
“Going forward, I will always be a part of reality TV in some form. I love it and I’m gonna stay in it. I’m an oversized personality, bigger than life, and that’s who I’m gonna be.”
“I love things that teach me, but I love the excitement of shows like Love & Hip Hop as well. That show makes me feel like our show isn’t so wild and out the box.
