Birds Of A Feather: Jackie Christie Defends “Basketball Wives L.A.” Co-Star “Draya Is A Good Parent!”

Takes one to know one, riiiiiiiiight? Draya is receiving support from one of her “Basketball Wives: LA” costars” after enduring the wrath of Twitter during her “106 and Park” appearance this week.

During an interview with CocoaFab this week Jackie Christie came to Draya’s defense:

“You know, it’s unfortunate and I feel really sorry. Knowing Draya personally, I adore her. People say I bullied her and it was never that. I’ve always looked at her like a little sister. I learn from her just like she learns from me,” she says of her controversial costar. “Draya is a good parent. She really is and it’s unfortunate that stuff that was put on the internet is haunting her now. Draya loves her baby and she’s a great mom. She’s working hard and trying to make a living just like everyone else and I definitely support her.“

Can Jackie really talk though? Remember all the flack she got for mistreating her oldest daughter on last season of BBWLA?

Nice of her to support tho! Hit the flip to find out if Jackie is getting along with former rival Laura Govan these days.