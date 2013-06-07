The Swirl Gone Wrong: Elin Nordegren Hates Tiger Woods’ New Snowbunny Boo Lindsay Vonn And EVERYTHING About Their Romance!

It turns out Lindsey Vonn has good reason to be shook over Elin Nordegren… Tiger Woods’ ex-wife hates her guts!

Via US Weekly reports:

If Elin Nordegren had her way, Tiger Woods wouldn’t get another swing at love. The golfer’s ex-wife, who divorced him 2010 after his epic cheating scandal, “hates Lindsey Vonn and everything about this romance,” a source tells Us Weekly. Woods, 37, and the blonde Olympic skier, 28, have been dating since last fall and went public back in March — with high-profile dates at NYC’s Met Gala in May and multiple excursions with Sam, 5, and Charlie, 4, Woods’ kids with Nordegren.

Swedish-born former model and nanny Nordegren, the source adds, is “angry Tiger even has visitation rights to the kids.” The stunning mother of two’s own romantic life post-scandal has been much more hush-hush: Although they’ve taken pains not to be photographed together, Nordegren was romantically linked to coal magnate Chris Cline — who lives near her $12 million beachside estate in North Palm Beach, Fla. — earlier this year.

What does Woods think about Nordegren’s anger? “He doesn’t care about her,” the source adds of his wife of six years. “He’s so egotistical!”

Vonn, meanwhile, recently said things are going great with Woods, although the intense scrutiny on their romance has been “been difficult and interesting . . . But we’re dealing with it and we’re happy, and that’s all that matters.”