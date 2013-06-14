Really?? GOP Congressman Calls Hispanic Teens “Illegal Aliens” After Previously Comparing Them To Livestock

An Iowa Congressman known for his outlandish and borderline racist statements against undocumented immigrants living in the United States took his ignorance to a new level after a group of Hispanic students invaded his office for a peaceful protest.

via Think Progress

One week after House Republicans passed an amendment that effectively deports DREAMers, undocumented high school students held a peaceful protest in Rep. Steve King’s (R-IA) office.

In their caps and gowns, the undocumented members of United We Dream occupied his office during regular hours to advocate for immigration reform.

As is his usual fashion, King overreacted, tweeting that his office was under invasion:

King regularly introduces bills to stop “anchor babies” and discriminate against non-English speakers. He has compared immigrants to dogs and livestock.