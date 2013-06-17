Gut Full Of Say What??? True Or False, Is D-Wade Expecting An “Outside Kid” After Cheating On Gabrielle Union?

Rumor has it there’s another baby baller on the way for Dwyane Wade… but Gabrielle Union is not the mama!

Via Mouth To Ears reports:

Dwyane Wade might not be putting it down in the playoffs but rumor has it that he’s definitely laying down the pipe in the bedroom and Gabrielle Union’s woo-ha is NOT involved. MTE sources say that Dwyane Wade has slipped up and got his side chick knocked up. Apparrently, this news has not only affected D. Wade’s castle but also his skills, which is why he’s been falling short during the past couple of games in the playoffs. Sources also reveal that Gabrielle Union is fully aware of what’s going on, which might explain her behavior in Vegas… She had a lot of “Instagram Straight Flexin’” moments. The details of who is walking around with a fertilized D. Wade seed have not been revealed. Obviously neither D. Wade nor Gabby is excited about the situation and would love to “opt out” but…unfortunately, it’s not up to them.

Damn damn damn James! And by that we mean King James, who is probably heated as fawk his boy can’t keep his head in the game cuz his he couldn’t keep his other head in his pants. That is… if these rumors are true. SMH.

Do you believe them?

In the meantime, a few words of wisdom for Gabby, via her own Instagram:

Perhaps she’ll finally shed her image as homewrecker thanks to these dirty doggin’ rumors?

