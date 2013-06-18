People Aint Isht: Florida Man Beaten, Robbed And Forced To Strip Naked On The First Date, “Are You Serious?”

This is a first date he will never forget.

According to NBC News

A Florida man was beaten, robbed, forced to strip naked and abandoned on the side of a road Friday evening during a first date gone horribly wrong, according to police.

Authorities found nude, bloodied Shaun Paul Williams, 34, walking on the shoulder of State Road 100 in Bunnell, Fla., late Friday near a cow pasture where Williams said he was assaulted and mugged by his date and her two unidentified male companions earlier that evening, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office case report.

Williams told sheriff’s deputies that he met the unidentified woman at a convenience store in Daytona Beach, Fla., two weeks ago. They struck up a friendship and later arranged to go out on June 14, according to the report.

The woman picked up Williams in front of the same convenience store for their first date Friday evening. After Williams entered the woman’s vehicle, he discovered two unidentified adult men – one of whom the woman introduced as her brother, the report states.

She told Williams that she would take him out to dinner after she dropped off the two unidentified men at her brother’s home. But after several minutes on the road, the woman abruptly turned onto an unknown side street, Williams told investigators.

The woman’s alleged brother instructed her to stop somewhere along the side street because he had to “wait for a friend.” She then backed into what Williams described to investigators as an “empty cow pasture.”

Williams told investigators that he then exited the vehicle to urinate but was allegedly bludgeoned twice in the face with a “hard metal object.” He collapsed to the ground and held his face in his hands while one of the unidentified men allegedly said, “Give me all your money and all your clothes.”

Williams told police he said, “Are you serious?”

One of the unidentified men allegedly responded, “Do you see what I’ve got pointed at you?”

Williams said he then opened his eyes and saw a semi-automatic pistol pointed straight at his face, according to the report.

After Williams complied with their orders, the woman and her two male companions then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to the report.

All told, Williams claimed he was robbed of $200 in cash, a Straight Talk pre-paid cellular phone, his Florida driver’s license, a gray tank top, black Dickie shorts and a pair of DC sneakers.

A sheriff’s deputy who discovered a “disoriented” Williams took him to a hospital, where he was treated for several lacerations on the right side of his face, according to the case report.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to identify and pursue the three suspects, authorities said.