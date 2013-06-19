KimYe Who? Beysus And Camel Do A Lil Salsa At The 40/40 Anniversary Shindig And Floss Photos Of Precious Lil Baby Blue Ivy

Kanye and Kim welcomed a new baby this weekend, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé are still the greatest couple of all time! The couple wowed guests at the tenth anniversary of his 40/40 club Monday night.

Via US Weekly reports:

If the Empire State were a literal empire, Jay-Z and Beyonce would surely be in the running to become its emperor and empress. The superstar couple are already music royalty, and on Monday, June 17, they proved themselves among Manhattan’s crème de la crème with a glam, star-studded bash — complete with salsa dancing and pictures of Blue Ivy — to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Jay’s 40/40 Club in New York City.

Arriving at the club at around 10:30 p.m., the rapper — dapper in a silver-gray suit and crisp white shirt — headed to a VIP booth at the back of the venue, where he was given a bow-wrapped box of cigars, a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne, and a stack of $2 bills. Beyonce joined him in the booth a short time after, stunning in a plunging white gown by Roberto Cavalli.

At some point in the night, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue popped by the couple’s table and took a spot next to Beyonce. The two were spotted laughing and talking throughout the evening, even bopping in their seats to the music. Later, Fabolous, Maxwell, and T.I. joined the group, and Beyonce was seen proudly passing around her phone to show off an adorable picture of daughter Blue Ivy.

Toward the end of the night, at around 2 a.m., Beyonce ordered shots of D’usse Cognac for the crew and led a sweet toast to her hip hop mogul hubby. “You should be proud of this milestone,” she said of 40/40’s one-decade anniversary.

“You see that they are each other’s biggest supporters,” a source told Us Weekly of the loved-up pair. “She was beaming at him throughout the night…That is true love and respect.”

True love, indeed. About a half hour after the toast, Jay-Z took his wife onto the dance floor, where they did a little salsa to “Suaveamente.” An onlooker told Us Beyonce “tried to break out the flashy moves and steps,” but Jay couldn’t do them all, so they swayed to the music as he held her. “It was adorable,” the source said.