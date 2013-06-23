Mommy Swag: Kim Kardashian Loves Breast Feeding Her Swirly Bundle Of Joy North West With Them Tig Ole Bitties

We bet those breasts are finger lickin’ good. Yum, yum.

After North gets a good suck in, you know Kanye sucks on those grapefruit breasts heavvvy. “I’m sorry Beyonce, buy Kim has the best breast milk of all time.”

According to TMZ

Kim Kardashian’s breasts have swelled to a record-sized G-CUP following her pregnancy — and sources close to the reality star tell TMZ, she LOVES whipping out her massive new mammaries for baby-suckling time.

Sources tell us, Kim’s taking to motherhood like a newborn to a nipple — in fact, she actively looks forward to her “feedings” with baby North West … EVEN CHANGING DIRTY DIAPERS!!! As one source put it, “She does it all.”

It’s pretty crazy … considering how vocal Kim’s been about motherly duties in the past. Back in 2010, she got into hot water for criticizing a mom for breastfeeding at a restaurant.

EWW Im at lunch,the woman at the table next 2 me is breast feeding her baby w no coverup then puts baby on the table and changes her diaper

— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 19, 2010

As for Kanye, we’re told he’s a natural dad — “No one has ever seen him like this.”